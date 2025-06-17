Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Released For General Duty Post, Direct Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army has officially issued the Agniveer General Duty (GD) admit cards for the 2025 recruitment cycle. Registered candidates can now download their Common Entrance Exam (CEE) hall tickets from the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The CEE for Agniveer GD is scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025, with a 60-minute duration. This recruitment exam will be conducted in online mode at various examination centres across India. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam venue.

Admit Cards For Other Categories Coming Soon

While Agniveer GD admit cards are now live, the Indian Army has announced that admit cards for other Agniveer and JCO/OR categories will be rolled out from June 18 onwards, according to the following schedule:

Category Wise Admit Card Release Date

Agniveer (General Duty): June 16, 2025

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass): June 18, 2025

Agniveer (Technical): June 19, 2025

Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass): June 23, 2025

Agniveer GD (Women Military Police): June 23, 2025

Soldier Technical (NA): June 24, 2025

Havildar Education (IT/Cyber/Info Ops etc.): June 24, 2025

Sepoy (Pharma): June 25, 2025

JCO RT (All Religious Categories): June 25, 2025

JCO Catering: June 25, 2025

Havildar Surveyor Auto Cartographer: June 25, 2025

Agniveer (Clerk/SKT): June 26, 2025

Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) - Typing Test: June 26, 2025

How To Download the Agniveer GD Admit Card

Follow these steps to access and download your Agniveer GD hall ticket

Step 1. Visit the official Indian Army recruitment website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. Navigate to the Candidate Login section on the homepage.

Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4. Locate the CEE 2025-26 Admit Card link.

Step 5. Click to view and download the hall ticket.

Step 6. Take a printout and keep it safely for exam day.