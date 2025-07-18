Dream Of Serving As An Army Officer? SSC Tech Entry For Engineers Now Open

The Indian Army has opened the online application window for the 66th Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Entry for both men and women. The course, set to commence in April 2026 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, offers a direct entry path for engineering graduates into the armed forces.

The application process began on July 16 and will remain open until August 14, 2025. A total of 379 positions are available - 350 for male candidates and 29 for female candidates.

Who Can Apply?



Applicants must hold a BE/BTech degree in relevant engineering disciplines. Those currently in the final year of their engineering programme may also apply, provided they complete their degree by April 1, 2026, and furnish proof of qualification within 12 weeks of joining the academy.

Additionally, for certain non-technical posts under the SSCW (Non-Tech) category, candidates with a bachelor's degree in any discipline are eligible.

Age Limit



Only candidates aged between 20 and 27 years as of April 1, 2026, are eligible to apply.

Selection Process



The selection process involves shortlisting based on academic qualifications, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which includes two stages: initial screening (OIR and PPDT tests) and main selection rounds (psychological tests and Group Testing Officer tasks). Candidates who pass these stages will undergo a medical examination before the final merit list is prepared.

Notably, there is no written exam for this recruitment cycle—selection will be purely based on academic performance and SSB assessment.

How To Apply



Eligible candidates can apply online through the official Indian Army recruitment portal — joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applications must be submitted before the deadline of August 14, 2025.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the official notification before submitting their applications to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria.