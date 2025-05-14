TES-54: Indian Army Inviting Applications For Technical Entry Scheme

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Indian Army invites applications for TES-54 from unmarried males. Eligible candidates must have completed Class 12 with PCM and JEE (Main). Age requirement for applicants is between 16.5 and 19.5 years old.

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army under the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54). Candidates who have passed the Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and have appeared in JEE (Main) 2025 are eligible to apply.

Candidates must be between 16.5 years and 19.5 years of age. They should not be born before January 2, 2006, and not after January 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive).

Applicants should not have been debarred from appearing in any examination conducted by UPSC. They must not have been arrested, convicted by a criminal court, or involved in any court case.

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Type of Commission

On successful completion of the four-year course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Award of Degree

Candidates will be awarded an Engineering degree after successfully completing four years of training. No ante-date seniority will be granted on account of this degree. A maximum of two relegations on academic grounds will be permitted during the entire training period, as per JNU Ordinance. Any further relegation on academic grounds will result in withdrawal from training.

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Cadets will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100, equivalent to that of NDA cadets, after completing three years of training. Upon completion of four years of training, they will be commissioned in the rank and will be entitled to pay as admissible for that rank.