Opportunity For 12th Pass Students To Become Army Officers Through JEE Main

Indian Army TES-56 Recruitment 2026: Offering a major opportunity to Class 12 pass students aspiring to join the armed forces as officers, the Indian Army has invited applications for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-56) course. Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2026 can apply for the recruitment process through the official website, Join Indian Army.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 90 vacancies under the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-56). The selection process will be based on JEE Main 2026 scores, making it mandatory for applicants to have appeared in the entrance examination.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the TES-56 course, candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects. In addition, candidates must have appeared for JEE Main 2026. The age of applicants should be between 16.5 years and 19.5 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their JEE Main 2026 scores. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Those who clear the interview stage will undergo a medical examination, after which the final merit list will be prepared.

Application Dates

The online application process began on May 13 and will remain open till June 12, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website.

Four-Year Technical Training

Selected candidates will undergo four years of technical training. After successful completion of the course, they will be granted Permanent Commission in the rank of Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before filling out the application form and keep all required documents ready during the application process.

Check the detailed notification here