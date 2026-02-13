Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For Over 25,000 Vacancies, Apply Here

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army Agniveer recruitment notification for the 2026-2027 academic session has been released, inviting applications for 25,000 posts across several categories such as General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Solder Technical Nursing Assistant and Women Military Police.

The registration process started today, February 13 and will continue till April 1, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a specially structured monthly salary starting at Rs. 30,000 in the first month. This amount will increase by Rs. 5,000 each subsequent year, reaching Rs. 40,000 by the fourth year. After contributing 30 per cent to the Agniveer Corpus Fund, the in-hand salary will range from Rs. 21,000 in the first year to Rs. 28,000 in the fourth year. The Government of India will match this contribution annually.

Selection Process

The selection procedure is carried out in three phases: a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Recruitment Rally, and finally, Document Verification. The CBT-also known as the Common Entrance Exam (CEE)-includes subjects such as General Knowledge, General Science, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, and General English, depending on the specific role applied for.

For General Duty (GD) positions, the exam comprises 50 questions worth a total of 100 marks. For Technical and Clerk/Storekeeper roles, the paper also contains 50 questions, but the total marks are 200, with subject patterns differing according to the post. Candidates who qualify in the CBT move on to the recruitment rally, which involves a 1.6 km run, pull-ups, a 9-foot ditch crossing, zig-zag balance, followed by a physical measurement test and a medical examination.

Registration and Notification Link