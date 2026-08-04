"Decided To Build Robotic Arm": Man Shares How Claude Helped With Son's School Project

A tech-savvy man from Hyderabad recently shared an inspiring story of how he helped his son create a working robotic arm for a tech fair at the school. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the man revealed that he used Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, as their virtual engineering guide. "We searched YouTube for ideas," he said. "Created the 3D designs with Claude. Printed in Tolichowki (They gave the cheapest and fastest) and got them delivered on Rapido. Went to Koti and bought motors, chips, capacitors, resistors and wires."

He said that he used Claude to write the code, troubleshoot problems and brainstorm improvements. We kept refining the design with Opus 5 and Fable until it worked better.

"What began as a school project became a beautiful experience of learning, building, failing, fixing and spending time together," he said.

The man further noted that the entire process did not reduce the learning; it in fact made them more curious and helped them attempt something they may never have tried earlier.

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The father highlighted how AI transformed what could have been a frustrating, complex task into a fun project. Instead of spending days searching through confusing technical forums or heavy textbooks, the father and son got immediate answers at their own pace.

The post struck a chord with many users, especially those who often struggle with their children's school projects.

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"This is the version of it I like most. Not replacing anything you would have done together, just closing the gap between what he wanted to build and what either of you knew how to build yet. Hope the tech fair went well," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Robot arm with your son beats 99% of 'AI changed my workflow' posts. Did the voice control survive demo day?" said another user

"I know it takes a lot of effort... but getting it work, makes you like winning something big," said a third user.