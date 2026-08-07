"Extraordinarily Difficult People": JD Vance Warns Iran Deal Will Be "Messy"

US Vice-President JD Vance has said negotiations with Iran are unlikely to produce quick results, describing Tehran's leadership as deeply divided and warning that the road to any agreement will be "messy" and time-consuming.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Vance said Washington was dealing with an unpredictable political structure in Iran, where different factions hold sharply different views on the ongoing conflict.

"The Iranians are extraordinarily difficult people. Number two, they have a fractured system. So there are people within their system who want the war to be over; there are also people within their system who are crazy radicals who want the war to continue," Vance told Fox News.

He added, "Our job is to navigate through that and get the best outcome for the American people, but for the President of the United States as well."

'It Will Take Time'

While expressing confidence that the US would eventually achieve its objectives, Vance cautioned against expecting a quick breakthrough.

"And I do think that where we will ultimately land-it's going to be messy and it's going to take some time to get there-where we will ultimately land, you see, oil, I think, was at $79 today. Those oil prices are going to come down and stay down. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and the United States will be in a stronger position," he said.

According to Vance, negotiations are still unfolding, making it too early to judge how they will end.

US To Use Military, Economic And Diplomatic Pressure

The vice president said the Trump administration would continue to press Iran using every tool available, from diplomacy to military and economic pressure.

"But we're kind of in the middle of the game, and I think people are trying to prejudge exactly how this is going to go," Vance said.

He continued, "I can tell you with confidence it's going to go in a place that is good for the United States of America. But we're going to use all the tools that we have-military, economic, and diplomatic-to make sure we bring this thing to the right resolution."

Trump Says 'A Lot Of Progress' Has Been Made

Vance's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone on the negotiations, saying Washington had made significant headway with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Los Angeles for Las Vegas on Tuesday, Trump said the next two days could reveal where the talks are headed.

"We're moving along very nicely. We'll find out. We'll know in 48 hours, I would say," Trump said.

The president also claimed that Iran had approached the US seeking discussions and suggested that reaching an agreement would be in Tehran's best interest.

"A lot of progress has been made. They called me, and they said, 'Please, let's talk.' They want to talk. The funny thing is, they never mention that... I think they'd be very smart to make a deal. We'll see what happens," he added.

Talks Resume Amid Regional Uncertainty

The renewed diplomatic push comes after hostilities in the region paused following the collapse of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding signed in June. Uncertainty remains over whether Washington and Tehran can reach a fresh agreement, including one that could pave the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reducing tensions in the region.