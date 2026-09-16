JD Vance Calls <i>Emily In Paris</i> "The Shakespeare Of Our Time": His Unusual Take On The Netflix Hit

US Vice President JD Vance has offered a surprisingly serious take on Netflix's hit romantic comedy 'Emily in Paris', calling the show a "masterwork of American television'. He even called it the "Shakespeare of our time". In a video shared on social media on September 14, Vance discussed the show's famously complicated love triangle and offered his own "meta-analysis" of the series. According to him, Emily in Paris is more than a glossy mix of fashion, romance and Parisian adventures; it is also a "massive cultural criticism of millennial decision-making".

Vance's biggest issue appears to be with the choices made by the show's central characters, particularly Emily Cooper and French chef Gabriel. He believes Emily, played by Lily Collins, and Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, are clearly meant to be together.

"She should end up with the French chef. She should marry this guy. They should start a family, whether in Paris or in America. They should build a life together. That's what they should be doing," he said.

He also argued that Gabriel should choose Emily rather than continuing to get involved with other people. Their repeated failure to settle on each other, he suggested, makes for some of the show's most "absurd" and hilarious moments. "The fact that they keep on making atrocious decisions is kind of like the best bit of cultural commentary, I would say cultural criticism, of my generation, the millennials," he added.

"You gotta watch Emily in Paris. It is, at the risk of overstating it, the Shakespeare of our time," he said towards the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

Vance's unexpected analysis has sparked reactions online, particularly because Emily in Paris is usually viewed as light entertainment rather than a serious commentary on a generation's decision-making. While some were surprised to find that he watches the show, some mocked him for his opinions.

One user wrote, "Emily in Paris commentary by our VP was not on my bingo card, but here for it." Another commented, "Calling Emily in Paris the Shakespeare of our time might be the most offensive thing JD Vance has said all week."

A third said, "Emily in Paris as Shakespeare? Maybe a stretch, but his point lands. Millennials keep choosing chaos over commitment. Love, marriage, family simple paths that too many refuse to take. Good cultural commentary."

The series, which premiered in 2020, follows Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for work and finds herself caught up in a complicated mix of career challenges, friendships and relationships.

Emily in Paris is heading towards its sixth and final season, with Netflix set to premiere the concluding chapter on December 24, 2026. The new season will take Emily to Greece and Monaco before bringing her back to Paris.