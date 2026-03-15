Man Confronts Students Throwing Paper From School Bus, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A video showing a man confronting school students for throwing paper on the road has gone viral on social media, sparking a conversation about civic responsibility and behaviour in public spaces. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account Ghar Ke Kalesh, shows the road littered with pieces of paper. The biker alleged that it was thrown from a passing school bus. He chased the bus and pulled up alongside. The biker recorded the video while boarding the vehicle.

He confronted the students about their actions and questioned them about why they threw the paper. He asked, "Do you think this is a joke?" The faces of the students and teachers were blurred.

The video was posted on March 14, but NDTV can't verify the exact date and place of the incident.

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Watch the video here

Students were throwing paper outta school bus got called out by a manpic.twitter.com/akKcjd4uX9 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 14, 2026

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The viral video that reached over 87,000 users has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many praising the biker for taking action and highlighting the need for civic responsibility.

Others have questioned the biker's approach, suggesting he should have reported the incident to the school authorities instead of shaming the students.

"Engineering, NEET, IIT dreams but zero lessons in not turning roads into personal dustbins. That uncle on the bike just gave them more education than 12 years of school ever did. Respect," one user wrote in the comment box.

"Throwing trash out the window is easy.

Taking responsibility when someone calls it out - that's the real lesson," wrote another.

"He taught them a lesson and that's fine. Don't curse them they are just kids," a third user wrote.