Vidya Balan Gets Emotional Watching Irrfan Khan In <i>The Last Tenant</i> After 25 Years: 'He Was A Natural Actor'

Vidya Balan and late Irrfan Khan's film The Last Tenant, which did not see the light of day 25 years ago, has finally been released on YouTube.

Vidya watched the film last night and could not resist revisiting the memories she created with Irrfan over two decades ago.

In a post on Instagram, Vidya reflected on a difficult phase in her early career, a time marked by setbacks, shelved projects, and repeated replacements from films.

"Watched The Last Tenant for the first time last night, since I shot for it 25 years ago. I shot for it, and then, for some reason, it didn't see the light of day. This happened at a time when nothing I touched seemed to materialise. My first Malayalam film, Chakram, was shelved, following which I was replaced in almost a dozen films over a period of three years. To cut a long story short, like all the other things that didn't work out at the time, I wanted to forget about it... so I did. I diligently shoved it under the carpet... until last week, when I received a text from director Sarthak Dasgupta informing me of its release on YouTube," she shared.

Vidya also recalled calling her sister the moment she learnt she would be sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan.

"And then one vague memory popped up. I remembered calling my sister, @priyabalanecs, excitedly from the set to tell her that I was shooting with Irrfan Khan from Banegi Apni Baat. I thought he was the most natural actor then, and I felt the same way last night... never a false note or tone. And since Irrfan's passing, I have rued the fact that a couple of films that would've had us play opposite each other didn't materialise, for some reason or the other. But now I at least have The Last Tenant," she penned.

Written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and produced by Neena and Sarthak Dasgupta, the film has been released as a tribute to Irrfan Khan.