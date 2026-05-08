Arbaaz Khan Sells Andheri West Apartment For ₹6.5 Crore

Another member of the Khan family has made a big real estate move in Mumbai. This time, it is actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who has sold his apartment in Andheri West for ₹6.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The deal was officially registered on May 5. The apartment is located in Tower B of the upscale Runwal Elegante project in Lokhandwala Complex, close to Infiniti Mall in Mumbai's Andheri West area.

As per the documents, the flat has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces. The buyers also paid a stamp duty of ₹39 lakh as part of the transaction.

Andheri West has remained one of Mumbai's busiest residential hubs over the years, especially among professionals and people from the entertainment industry. Projects around Lokhandwala and Link Road continue to see steady demand because of their location, connectivity and lifestyle appeal.

Interestingly, Arbaaz is not the only one in the family making property deals lately. Last month, his brother Sohail Khan sold an office space in Andheri West for ₹5.90 crore. The commercial property was located in the Arc One building on Link Road and measured 1,559 sq ft.

The office deal was registered on March 27, according to documents reviewed by real estate data firm Liases and Foras. The buyer was Bilkish Associates Private Limited, a company that works in the financial services sector. The office space also included three parking spots. Reports said the transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹35.40 lakh along with a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Before the Khan brothers, their sister Arpita Khan Sharma had also made headlines for a major property sale. In late 2025, she sold her apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for ₹22 crore. The property, located in the Flying Carpet Building by Satguru Developers, spread across 2,500 sq ft and included a large terrace along with nine parking spaces.

With multiple high-value transactions happening within the extended Khan family in recent months, it looks like real estate activity has quietly become a recurring trend for them in Mumbai.