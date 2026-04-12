Aayush Sharma Recalls Salman Khan Asking Arpita <i>"Kahan Se Leke Aayi Hai Tu Isko"</i> When They First Met

Aayush Sharma recently reminisced about his love story with Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan. He also recalled his first meeting with the superstar and how it became memorable. The Loveyatri star revealed how his brother-in-law showed faith in him despite his lack of experience and good looks.

In a candid conversation, Aayush Sharma revealed meeting Arpita Khan for the first time in 2012 through mutual friends. The moment was right when they both were dating someone else.

“We met as friends. She thought I came from a politically connected family, but the truth was, I was broke,” Aayush told Cyrus Boacha on his podcast. For context, Aayush is the grandson of veteran Congress leader and ex-cabinet minister Pandit Sukh Ram, who hailed from the Mandi district. His family has been involved in Himachal politics for more than five decades.

The actor continued how their love story blossomed. “Over time, we grew close. She went through a breakup, I went through one too, and somehow our broken hearts found each other. That's when we decided we wanted to get married,” he shared.

Aayush Sharma's First Meeting With Salman Khan

Initially, Aayush and Arpita kept their relationship a secret until one day, while they were watching a film in her room, Salman Khan unexpectedly walked in on them. Aayush recalled, “I genuinely thought I was going to get beaten up. But he was very calm and civil about it.”

Soon after, Arpita informed Aayush that Salman was eager to meet him, leading him to replay his answers in his mind. “I kept thinking, what do I even say to him? I couldn't go there pretending to be successful,” Aayush mentioned. “So when he asked what I do, I told him honestly — that I was a struggling actor, that I hadn't achieved anything yet, and that I was considering opening a restaurant so that I could continue living in Mumbai.”

“He looked at me and said, ‘You can become an actor.' That was the most beautiful moment of my life till then. No casting director had ever said that to me. No one believed in me — and here was one of the biggest stars in the country saying it after meeting me just once,” Aayush elaborated on how Salman's faith in him gave him a pure dose of motivation.

Aayush then admitted that Salman was also blunt about the former's appearance, “He told me, ‘You're in a bad state. You look like sh*t, you're not trained enough. Just going to acting school won't help. You need to work on multiple things." He continued, “I told him my father was still taking care of my expenses. I barely earned Rs 20,000–Rs 30,000 a month.”

In response, Salman jokingly asked Arpita, “Kahan sey leke aai hai tu isko (Where did you find this guy)?” Aayush said.

Aayush Sharma Was Surprised By Sohail Khan's Recognition

Later, Sohail Khan's unexpected entry into the room enlightened the atmosphere. Interestingly, even before meeting Arpita, Aayush had already crossed paths with Sohail at the same gym. He eventually stopped going to the gym as he could not afford the membership.

Aayush shared, “He (Sohail) looked at me and said, ‘Arre, you!' I said hi, and he asked where I had disappeared all these years,” further adding, “They went into a room, and when they came out, they were laughing. Then they said, ‘Now you'll have to work for free.' I didn't understand what was happening.”

That's when Sohail revealed he wanted him [Aayush] to launch in a film called Punjabi Nikka. But when he tried to reach Aayush, he had stopped coming to the gym. “I was shocked. I had been roaming around Andheri for years, struggling and giving auditions — and here was someone who had wanted to launch me, and I had no idea,” he shared.

Eventually, Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri in 2018, backed by Salman Khan Films. He later worked on Antim: The Final Truth (2021), Ruslaan (2024), and other projects.

In November 2014, Aayush and Arpita tied the knot in a grand wedding and are blessed with two kids, Ahil and Ayat.