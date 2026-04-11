US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal late on Tuesday, hours before Trump's deadline to strike Tehran's power plants and bridges. US President Donald Trump and Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for brokering peace. Now the focus in on peace talks being held in Islamabad today. The Iranian delegation named as "Minab 168", and headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has arrived in Pakistan while US Vice President JD Vance is en route.
Here Are The Live Updates On US-Iran Peace Talks:
Video: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad For Peace Talks With US
🔊PR No.9️⃣8️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 10, 2026
Arrival of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Islamabad Talks pic.twitter.com/wanC34wBKK
US-Iran Peace Talks:
"The preconditions have been accepted," Iran Embassy in South Africa shared on social media hours before US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad.
The preconditions have been accepted.— Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 10, 2026
US-Iran Peace Talks: Iranian Delegation Led By Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
US-Iran Peace Talks: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad
Arrival of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Islamabad Talks pic.twitter.com/aJYU9cx5t2— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 10, 2026
US-Iran Talks In Pakistan Today Could End The War, Or Ramp It Up. What We Know
The two-week ceasefire that enabled the negotiations to take place is still in effect, but its stability remains uncertain. Israel's intense strikes on Hezbollah and ongoing disputes about whether Lebanon should be part of the agreement continue to threaten the process.
The Trump administration has developed its own 15-point framework, but the details remain undisclosed. The package reportedly calls for Iran to renounce nuclear weapons, surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, accept limits on its military capabilities, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
"Never Forgotten": Iran Recalls Minab Victims Ahead Of Peace Talks With US
For the laughter of all the children,— Iran Embassy in Sierra Leone (@IRANinSalone) April 11, 2026
Silenced by the death cult...
Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Ngumh6KUSK
Iranian Dlegation Leading Peace Talks "Minab 168"
The Iranian delegation named as "Minab 168".— Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 10, 2026
That is a hammer in our hands.
Iranian Delegation In Pakistan For Talks With US
Iranian officials arrived in Pakistan on Friday for peace talks with the United States as Tehran insisted on a truce in Lebanon and unfreezing of its assets for the negotiations to go ahead.
US President Donald Trump vowed meanwhile to have the Strait of Hormuz open "with or without" Iran's cooperation and said his top priority at the Islamabad talks was to ensure the Islamic republic cannot have a nuclear weapon.
Trump has dispatched Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan to meet with the Iranians in a bid to reach a peace deal in the Middle East war following a two-week ceasefire that was agreed on Tuesday.
(AFP)
"My Companions On This Flight": Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Remembers Minab Victims
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shared a picture from his flight to Islamabad where negotiation talks will be held with US. The picture shows bload soaked schools bags, shoes placed on the seats with pictures of children killed in US-Israel strike.Over 160 children were allegedly killed on the first day of the US-Israel strikes on Iran. The reported strike took place at a girls' elementary school, Shajareh Tayyibeh School in the town of Minab in southern Iran on February 28.
همراهان من در این پرواز#Minab168 pic.twitter.com/xvXmDlSDiF— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026