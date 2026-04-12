"We Will Finish The Little That Is Left Of Iran," Trump Warns As Talks Fail

US President Donald Trump declared today that the US military will "finish the little that is left of Iran" after high-level peace talks between the two countries collapsed without agreement. The negotiations, held in Pakistan and described as the highest-level meeting between the United States and Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution, ended on Sunday without a deal to end the war in the Middle East.

There was no immediate resumption of hostilities, but world leaders moved quickly to urge both sides to stick to the existing temporary truce and pursue further diplomacy.

US Vice President JD Vance departed Pakistan after the talks and stated that Washington had presented Tehran with its "final and best offer".

In two separate Truth Social posts issued after the negotiations in Islamabad concluded, Trump said the discussions had lasted close to 20 hours and that most points had been agreed upon. The sole exception, he said, was the nuclear question. Effective immediately, he said, the United States Navy -- which he described as the finest in the world -- would begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.

"So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote.