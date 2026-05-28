Rs 12.6 Lakh Crore Gone In One Quarter But Your SIP Just Saved India's Stock Market

Indian households just endured one of their worst quarters on Dalal Street in years yet they also became the reason the market did not completely crack.

According to NSE's latest Market Pulse, Indian households saw nearly Rs 12.6 lakh crore wiped out from their equity wealth during the March 2026 quarter alone, as a brutal mix of global risk aversion, war-driven oil prices and a weakening rupee hammered stock valuations.

But beneath that painful headline lies a deeper structural shift: domestic money has quietly become the market's biggest shock absorber.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) spent FY26 pulling money out of Indian equities at an aggressive pace. Their ownership in NSE-listed companies has now fallen to roughly 15.8%, a 17-year low, after record annual outflows of nearly US$19.6 billion.

Almost three-quarters of that selling came during the March quarter itself. In value terms, FPI holdings dropped close to 18% in just three months, leaving foreign investors with their weakest grip on India Inc. since before the 2008 financial crisis.

A decade ago, that kind of foreign exodus would likely have triggered a far deeper market collapse.

This time, Indian savers stepped in.

Domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, insurers and banks, now own around 19.6% of NSE-listed companies, keeping their ownership above FPIs for six consecutive quarters, a trend last seen in 2003.

Domestic mutual funds alone have pushed their shareholding to a record 11.4%, fuelled by relentless SIP inflows averaging roughly ₹29,000 crore to ₹31,000 crore every month through FY26.

The shift is historic. When FPIs sold nearly US$19.6 billion worth of Indian equities during FY26, domestic institutions absorbed almost five times that amount. The middle-class SIP is no longer a marginal contributor to the market, it has become the force preventing sharper free-falls.

For retail investors, the numbers are both sobering and empowering.

Direct retail ownership has slipped to about 9.1%, a five-year low, as nervous traders booked losses and cut risk during the sell-off. But once mutual fund exposure is included, Indian households now control roughly 18.7% of the market, more than FPIs themselves.

Combined household equity wealth still stands near Rs 76.5 lakh crore, up almost Rs 44 lakh crore since April 2020 despite the latest correction.

The message is becoming impossible to ignore: India's stock market resilience is increasingly being funded at home. But the risks are now more domestic too. The same middle-class SIPs that cushioned the market during this sell-off will also shoulder far more pain during the next major downturn.