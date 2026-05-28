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Iran Attacks US Base In Retaliation For Strikes Near Bandar Abbas: Report

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards did not provide details of the location of the base it targeted.

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Iran Attacks US Base In Retaliation For Strikes Near Bandar Abbas: Report
The American air base that served as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 am. (File)
  • Iranian Revolutionary Guards targeted a US base in retaliation for strikes in southern Iran
  • The attack followed US aerial projectiles near Bandar Abbas Airport earlier Thursday
  • The retaliatory strike occurred at 4:50 am local time (0120 GMT)
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Iran:

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards targeted an American base on Thursday in retaliation for US strikes on the country's south, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.

"Following this morning's aggression by the invading US military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base that served as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 am (0120 GMT)," the Guards said, according to IRIB.

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It did not provide details of the location of the base, though Kuwait, a US ally, said it was responding to missile and drone attacks on Thursday morning.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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