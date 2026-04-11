Blood-Soaked School Bags, Shoes: Iran Team's Minab Companions On Flight To Pakistan

Blood-soaked school bags, shoes, white flowers, and pictures of the Minab victims accompanied an Iranian delegation led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Pakistan for peace talks with the United States. The relics of the war sat in the front row of the flight to Islamabad, echoing the human cost of the conflict in the Middle East.

Sharing a picture on social media, Ghalibaf wrote: "My companions on this flight #Minab168"

همراهان من در این پرواز#Minab168 pic.twitter.com/xvXmDlSDiF — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

In the picture shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf is seen looking at the photos of the children and their belongings.

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The delegation heading to Islamabad for peace talks and negotiations with the US, hoping to put an end to the war, is named 'Minab 168' after the school children killed in US-Israel strikes on the first day of the war.

The Iran Embassy in South Africa reshared the picture and wrote: "We will never forget the children of Minab, ever."

We will never forget the children of Minab, ever. https://t.co/7rt5EZAOvJ — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 10, 2026

What Happened In Minab

Over 160 children were allegedly killed on the first day of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The reported strike took place at a girls' elementary school, Shajareh Tayyibeh School in the town of Minab in southern Iran on the first day of the war, February 28.

Days after the alleged strike Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi shared an aerial picture showing mass graves being dug to bury "innocent" girls. In the same post, Araghchi hit out at Trump and called it 'cold-blooded' murder. NDTV cannot verify the authencity of the image.

Condemning the attack, Araghchi said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."

These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds.



This is how "rescue" promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality.



From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/cRdJ3BELOn — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 2, 2026

The US has time and again rejected the claim that it attacked a school in Minab. "We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump once told reporters aboard Air Force One.

According to a report by The New York Times, a Tomahawk missile strike on the elementary school building happened because of a targeting mistake by the US military. Moreover, the US is the only country involved in the war that uses Tomahawk missiles.

US-Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad

Delegations from the US and Iran are set to meet in Islamabad for peace talks and negotiations on Tehran's 10-point ceasefire proposal today. From Iran's side, Speaker Ghalibaf will lead the talks, along with Araghchi and 12 others. The Iranian team arrived in Pakistan early Saturday and was received by Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar along with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Defence Forces & Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

US Vice President JD Vance will be accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as he becomes the first veep to visit Pakistan since Joe Biden in 2011.