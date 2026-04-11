Advertisement

Blood-Soaked School Bags, Shoes: Iran Team's Minab Companions On Flight To Pakistan

The relics of the war sat in the front row of the flight to Islamabad, echoing the human cost of the conflict in the Middle East.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Blood-Soaked School Bags, Shoes: Iran Team's Minab Companions On Flight To Pakistan
Sharing a picture on social media, Ghalibaf wrote: "My companions on this flight."
  • Iranian delegation led by Speaker Ghalibaf brought Minab victims' relics to Pakistan for talks
  • Minab 168 refers to over 160 children killed in US-Israel strikes on Iran's first war day
  • Strike targeted Shajareh Tayyibeh girls' elementary school in Minab on February 28
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Blood-soaked school bags, shoes, white flowers, and pictures of the Minab victims accompanied an Iranian delegation led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Pakistan for peace talks with the United States. The relics of the war sat in the front row of the flight to Islamabad, echoing the human cost of the conflict in the Middle East.

Sharing a picture on social media, Ghalibaf wrote: "My companions on this flight  #Minab168"

In the picture shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf is seen looking at the photos of the children and their belongings.

Follow LIVE Updates

The delegation heading to Islamabad for peace talks and negotiations with the US, hoping to put an end to the war, is named 'Minab 168' after the school children killed in US-Israel strikes on the first day of the war.

The Iran Embassy in South Africa reshared the picture and wrote: "We will never forget the children of Minab, ever."

What Happened In Minab

Over 160 children were allegedly killed on the first day of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The reported strike took place at a girls' elementary school, Shajareh Tayyibeh School in the town of Minab in southern Iran on the first day of the war, February 28.

Days after the alleged strike Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi shared an aerial picture showing mass graves being dug to bury "innocent" girls. In the same post, Araghchi hit out at Trump and called it 'cold-blooded' murder. NDTV cannot verify the authencity of the image.

Condemning the attack, Araghchi said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."

The US has time and again rejected the claim that it attacked a school in Minab. "We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump once told reporters aboard Air Force One.

According to a report by The New York Times, a Tomahawk missile strike on the elementary school building happened because of a targeting mistake by the US military. Moreover, the US is the only country involved in the war that uses Tomahawk missiles.

US-Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad

Delegations from the US and Iran are set to meet in Islamabad for peace talks and negotiations on Tehran's 10-point ceasefire proposal today. From Iran's side, Speaker Ghalibaf will lead the talks, along with Araghchi and 12 others. The Iranian team arrived in Pakistan early Saturday and was received by Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar along with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Defence Forces & Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

US Vice President JD Vance will be accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as he becomes the first veep to visit Pakistan since Joe Biden in 2011.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Minab Girls School, Minab Girls School Airstrike, US Iran Peace Talks
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com