"Netanyahu Will Do Whatever I Want": Trump Claims 99% Rating In Israel

US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he has 99 per cent popularity in Israel and suggested that he could run for prime minister there after his US presidency.

While speaking to reporters he said, "I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister!"

Citing his exceptionally high approval ratings in the country, he said, "So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I'm 99%."

When reporters asked him about a potential strike on Iran, Trump said that he is "no hurry" to reach an agreement with the Islamic Republic.

"We'd have to open the strait, that would open immediately, so we're gonna give this one shot. I'm in no hurry. Everyone is saying, 'Oh, the midterms.' Ideally I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot", he said.

The press continued to ask Trump about what he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack, to which the Republican leader replied, "He's a very good man, he'll do whatever I want him to do. And he's a great guy... Don't forget he was a wartime prime minister."

He also claimed that Netanyahu is not "treated right" in Israel, according to him.

Trump had issued a fresh warning to Iran only yesterday, saying that "another big hit" could be coming as the two countries have reached a critical deadlock over the terms of a durable peace agreement.

Iran Plans $58 Million Bounty For Trump, Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly discussing placing a $58 million bounty on Trump and Netanyahu.

Ebrahim Azizi, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, has announced that the body was preparing a bill titled "Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic" that would formalise payment of 50 million euros (approximately $58.23 million) to any individual or entity who would assassinate the United States and Israeli leaders, according to reports by Iran Wire and The Telegraph UK.

The Iranian parliament is scheduled to vote on a bill offering rewards for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu for the February 28 strikes on Tehran that killed the then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei.