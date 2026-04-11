US, Iran To Hold Key Peace Meet Shortly. What's On The Agenda?

Top US and Iranian officials have gathered in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to hold high-stakes talks that seek to end the war in the Middle East that has killed thousands, roiled energy supplies and hurt the global economy. While the US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, the Iranian side is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Both sides have arrived for the talks with blueprints for peace - while Iran has a 10-point proposal which Donald Trump had said would be "workable", the US had its own 15-point framework.

What's on the agenda?

Iran had insisted that the formal peace talks could only begin after Washington gives a commitment on a ceasefire in Lebanon and lifting sanctions on Tehran. The Lebanon ceasefire demand has a point of contention.

Iran wants the US to unblock Iranian assets and end sanctions that have crippled its economy for years. Washington has indicated that it is open to significant sanctions relief but only in exchange for concessions from Iran on its nuclear and missile programmes.

Iran wants acknowledgment of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, where it aims to collect transit fees and control access in what would amount to a huge shift in regional power. The US wants it opened for oil tankers and other traffic without any limitations, including tolls.

Iran is expected to demand compensation for all damage during the six-week war.

Iran wants to be allowed to enrich uranium, which Washington has ruled out and President Donald Trump has insisted is non-negotiable.

Israel and the US both want Iran's missile capabilities to be dramatically curtailed. Tehran has said its formidable missile arsenal is non-negotiable.

Iran wants the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, cessation of war on all fronts and a commitment to non-aggression. Trump has vowed to retain military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal is reached and warned of a major escalation in fighting if it fails to comply.

(With inputs from Reuters)