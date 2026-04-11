Why JD Vance Is Leading US Side In Talks With Iran

Vice President JD Vance has appeared as one of the most reluctant defenders when Washington started a war with Iran. Six weeks later, he finds himself in Islamabad, preparing for talks with top Iranian leaders to conclude a war that has sent shockwaves through global markets.

Reports suggest Vance was handpicked to lead the talks to fulfil a wish from Tehran. For a section of Iran's leadership, Vance appeared to be an acceptable face for the talks. Several of them quietly sought him to be part of the negotiations, news agency Reuters said.

Citing sources, it reported that in Iran, Vance is seen as one of the most anti-war faces in President Donald Trump's inner circles, and that has led Tehran to believe that he is the most likely figure to negotiate with among Trump's representatives.

Vance will meet Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi shortly, in a historic moment marking the highest-level face-to-face talks between Washington and Tehran since 1979. He will be accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

It's not known if they will shake hands, given the troubled history between the two countries, but the leaders are expected to avoid escalating what has already proved to be expensive for the global economy.

The US delegation features a delicate balance of executive authority and negotiation flexibility, with Vance carrying political weight crucial to talks such as this one. However, his inclusion is more important due to his image as a potential broker of peace in Iran.

The same cannot be said about Witkoff and Kushner, with the breakdown of earlier talks leading to distrust in Iran's perception. Iranian officials hold the two responsible for the collapse of earlier negotiations, believing that they chose military escalation over diplomatic engagement.

Vance is also seen as less interested in war architecture and more in ending it. Iranian interlocutors believe he is a more reasonable negotiator, with his earlier skepticism of the military escalation leaving an impression that he would try to arrive at a conclusion.

The Vice President has also emerged as the most consistent critic of the same administration he is part of, according to the NY Times.

The talks come amid a fragile two-week ceasefire that offers a rare moment of peace in the war-torn Middle East.

If it succeeds, it could result in more popularity for Vice President Vance, an early frontrunner for 2028 Republican presidential nomination, analysts suggest, adding that there's also danger in becoming the face of a war that has killed thousands of civilians and led to inflation and higher gas prices.