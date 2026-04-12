When Asha Bhosle Spoke About 'Abusive' First Marriage: "I Was Asked To Leave House When I Was Pregnant"

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, had once spoken about the challenges she faced in her personal life, particularly her first marriage.

Asha Bhosle On Her Decision To Marry Against Family's Wishes

Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle when she was just 16, while he was 31.

In an earlier interview with Kavita Chhiber, the legendary singer reflected on her early decision to marry against her family's wishes.

She said, "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was."

Calling it a love marriage, she shared how the decision created distance within her family.

She shared, "It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law."

Her relationship with her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, was particularly affected during this period.

"There Was Abuse And Ill-Treatment"

According to Asha Bhosle, her husband also discouraged her from maintaining close ties with her family, especially with Lata Mangeshkar. While things seemed to stabilise after the birth of her second son, Hemant, the situation did not improve for long.

She revealed that she endured abuse in the marriage and eventually had to leave while she was pregnant with her third child.

Recalling that phase, she said, "There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I was finally asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr. Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children, and life turned out okay."

Asha Bhosle's Second Marriage With RD Burman

After separating from her first husband, Asha Bhosle later found companionship with music composer RD Burman. The two got married in 1980, marking a second marriage for both.

Reports have suggested that RD Burman pursued her persistently before she agreed to marry him.

Though the couple eventually began living separately due to differences, including Burman's lifestyle, they continued to share mutual respect and admiration for each other until his death in 1994.

About Asha Bhosle's Hospitalisation

The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.

She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Early on, folks boxed her into those super peppy dance tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she proved her versatility later with soulful ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical gem Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, for her 90th birthday, she skipped a quiet family gathering and jetted off to Dubai for a massive live concert instead.

"At 90, standing on stage for three hours belting out songs. I'm thrilled I can still do it," she shared with PTI before the show.

She added, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath). I've lived by that, given everything to music, survived tough times when I thought I couldn't go on-and here I am."

Then in 2024, she totally broke the Internet by performing Karan Aujla's banger Tauba Tauba at another Dubai gig, even nailing that viral dance step from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz.

She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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