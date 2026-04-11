Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised In Mumbai

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, was on Saturday admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

As news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation broke, her granddaughter, singer Zanai Bhosle shared an update about her health on her X account.

Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.

Asha Bhosle, known for songs such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.

Asha Bhosle sang her first film song Chala Chala Nav Bala for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. While she was once pigeonholed into singing peppy dance numbers such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, the singer later showcased her range with ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, Asha Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday in style. Instead of opting for a close-knit family function at home, she flew across to Dubai to ring her big day with a live concert.

"At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs, I'm happy I can do this at this age. Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (For me, music is my breath). I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I've come out of difficult times. Many times I felt I would not be able to survive, but I did," she had told PTI in an interview ahead of the show.

The next year in 2024, Asha Bhosle broke the Internet when she performed singer Karan Aujla's superhit song Tauba Tauba at her concert in Dubai. Not just that, she even copied one of the popular steps from the song, which was picturised on Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the 2024 movie Bad Newz.

With changing times, Asha Bhosle also embraced new media. The veteran singer is active across social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Her bio on X, where she has 4.2 million followers, reads: "Singer since 1943."

On Instagram, Asha Bhosle has over 760,000 followers and there her bio reads: "Aapki aur sirf aapki Asha."

Asha Bhosle's Facebook page, whose description reads "Welcome to Asha Bhosle's official page. If you see it here - it's official and it's 100% authentic", has 8,7 lakh followers.

A two-time National Film Award winner, Asha Bhosle received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, in 2008.