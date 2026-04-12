Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is no more. The singer breathed her last on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection. She was shifted to the ICU last night.
The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.
Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".
She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."
Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have turned 93 on September 8, 2026.
She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.
Here Are Updates On Asha Bhosle's Death:
Rajpal Yadav Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle
Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note remembering Asha Bhosle. He wrote, "Your voice is immortal and will echo for ages. Om Peace."
Subhash Ghai On Asha Bhosle's Death: 'She Left Us But We Cannot Leave Her'
Sharing a picture with Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai wrote, "An iconic singer of India Asha bhonsle a unique gem will be remembered in history of voice of India with so much versatility never before, never after."
Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional Remembering Asha Bhosle
Vicky Kaushal mourned Asha Bhosle's death and shared a post on his Instagram story, "Your melodies, your kindness, your grace and warmth will live on forever. Rest in Peace Asha Ji. Om Shanti."
AR Rahman Remembers Asha Bhosle
Remembering Asha Bhosle, AR Rahman wrote, "She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist."
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle
PM Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. "
He added, "My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives."
Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle Death Live Updates: Zoya Akhtar Remembers Veteran Singer
Zoya Akhtar shared a monochrome picture of Asha Bhosle and wrote, "Unforgettable Asha Ji".
Hema Malini On Asha Bhosle's Death: "I Can't Believe"
Hema Malini took to Instagram and wrote, "Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving. It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry.
It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!"
Asha Bhosle Death Live Updates: Veteran Singer Died Due To Multiple Organ Failure
Doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.
He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure." Read the full story here.
Asha Bhosle Death Live Updates: Karan Johar Pays Tribute
Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."
Asha Bhosle Death Live Updates: Harshdeep Kaur On Singer's Death: "Unable To Accept"
Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to X and wrote, "Asha Bhosle ji “The Voice of Love” is no longer with us.. Unable to accept this news.. just met her last month and took her blessings.. her aura as always put me in awe.. She was an inspiration.. an institution of music.. she will always live with us through her melodious songs."
Asha Bhosle ji “The Voice of Love” is no longer with us.. Unable to accept this news.. just met her last month and took her blessings.. her aura as always put me in awe.. She was an inspiration.. an institution of music.. she will always live with us through her melodious songs pic.twitter.com/hVdUy4P1Gz— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle Death Live Updates: Chinmayi Sripaada Remembers Legendary Singer
Chinmayi Sripaada wrote on X, "Can anything I say ever be good enough to describe her greatness? Is there anything at all that she couldn’t do? The true trailblazer - showed us all how it is done."
Can anything I say ever be good enough to describe her greatness? Is there anything at all that she couldn’t do? The true trailblazer - showed us all how it is done.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 12, 2026
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TqPymRdemc
Asha Bhosle Death Live Updates: Jr NTR Offers Condolences To Singer's Family
Jr NTR took to X and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti."
Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest… pic.twitter.com/U81F2NBBeD— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 12, 2026
How Asha Bhosle's 'Unconventional' Voice Made Her A Playback Superstar
From soulful ghazals to cabaret to foot-tapping rock and roll, Asha Bhosle was crowned with the sobriquet of 'Queen of Versatility.' Read the full story here.
Uddhav Thackeray Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle
Remembering Asha Bhosle, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Asha Bhosle’s passing. An immortal voice of the Indian music world has fallen silent today. Through her songs, she brought joy to generations and touched countless emotions. She had a warm and lively personality. After Lata Didi, she stood as a pillar of a great era in the music industry. Today, that pillar of Indian music has collapsed. Her songs will remain her immortality. Humble tributes to her memory."
Asha Bhosle Was Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai
Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.
Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".
She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."
Mamata Banerjee Mourns Asha Bhosle's Death
Mamata Banerjee took to X and wrote, "Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations."
She further added, "She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world."
Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2026
She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.
She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest…
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Remembers Asha Bhosle
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering Asha Bhosle. He wrote, "APKI GOAD MEIN SAR RAKHKAR JAB YE TASVEER LEE THI TAB NAHI SOCHA THA KI YE MERI SABSE ANMOL DHAROHAR BAN JAYEGI AAYI AAP ISS DUNIYA KO APNI SUNDAR AAWAAZ SE SAJAA KE CHALI GAYI .. HAMESHA KE LIYE .. WILL MISS U FOREVER Aayiiii."
Jubin Nautiyal Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle
Jubin Nautiyal took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. He wrote, "The voice that once turned silence into soul… has now become silence itself. With the passing of Asha Bhosle, the world hasn’t just lost a singer — it has lost an era, a feeling, a heartbeat that lived inside millions of songs."
"Last Rites Will Be Held Tomorrow": Asha Bhosle's Son
Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her death and said, "She is no more. Her last rites will be held at 4 P.M. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai."
When Asha Bhosle Spoke About 'Abusive' First Marriage
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle had once spoken about the challenges she faced in her personal life, particularly her first marriage. Read the full story here.