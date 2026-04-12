Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is no more. The singer breathed her last on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection. She was shifted to the ICU last night.

The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have turned 93 on September 8, 2026.

She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Here Are Updates On Asha Bhosle's Death: