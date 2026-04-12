How Asha Bhosle's 'Unconventional' Voice Made Her A Playback Superstar

The world has lost another talent that has given us countless melodies to swoon to for eternity. Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11, as the veteran singer had been hospitalised following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Dominating the music industry for almost eight decades, Asha Bhosle was the reigning musical sensation from the late 1950s through the 1970s and 1980s. In the mid-1950s, her unconventional talent hit a crescendo, particularly as her timeless collaborations with RD Burman became a roaring success story.

What Made Her Different

Asha Bhosle carved her own niche in the industry as she blended traditional melodies with the modern, Western-influenced sound of the 60s and 70s.

From soulful ghazals to cabaret to foot-tapping rock and roll, Asha Bhosle was crowned with the sobriquet of 'Queen of Versatility.'

She chose to define the 'unconventional' path. It was obvious that early in her career, comparisons would be aplenty with her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, who had a softer tone. Asha Bhosle implemented a more agile modulation in her vocal chords.

Interestingly, her sharper voice got her playback singing for many more rebellious characters.

She replaced the traditional voice for a Hindi film heroine with a magnetic change-something synonymous with the modern Indian woman-and thus a playback superstar was born.

It is because of her knack for experimentation that she even earned herself a spot in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. She could turn everything into music: a whisper here, a giggle there, a murmur in between.

Key Career Milestones

From O P Nayyar, known as the Rhythm King, to the revolution that was RD Burman, Asha Bhosle moulded her technical singing technique for every kind of composer.

Bhosle's brassy vocals impressed Nayyar, which led to hits like "Aaiye Meherbaan" (1958), imbued with a sultry texture.

With RD Burman, she re-invented herself again with jazz riffs and Latin beats-a masterclass in versatility-giving us chartbusters like "Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera" (1966), a Western attempt that was not tried and tested yet.

Asha Bhosle turned 'unsingable prose' such as "Mera Kuchh Samaan" (1987)-which at that time was termed as lacking structure-into an award-winning melody.

Asha Bhosle was a singer for the masses. Clearly so. At one time, she could record a raunchy cabaret song like "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" (Caravan, 1971) and suddenly go into hippie mode with "Dum Maro Dum" (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971). In ghazals like "In Aankhon Ki Masti" and "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" (Umrao Jaan, 1981), she once again surprised singers as she dug deep into her technical aspects and emotional depth.

As time passed, at 62, she collaborated with AR Rahman for "Rangeela Re" (Rangeela, 1995), clearly showcasing that she moved with the times and the generation.

Truly a massive loss today, but her music lives on, in every era, for every age.