Athiya Shetty Faces Backlash For Posting Lata Mangeshkar's Photo While Paying Tribute To Asha Bhosle: "Truly Embarrassing"

Athiya Shetty has found herself at the centre of controversy after a social media slip-up while mourning legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who died on Sunday (April 12). The actress mistakenly shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar in her Instagram Story, leading to widespread criticism online.

The error did not go unnoticed, especially as Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022. Although Athiya quickly deleted the post and replaced it, screenshots had already circulated widely, triggering backlash across social media platforms.

Several users expressed disappointment and called out the mistake.

Athiya Shetty want to be such ✨aesthetic✨ girl but something is off always https://t.co/zhBO1jUjY8 — M (@mi_miracle1485) April 12, 2026

One X user wrote, "Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders."

Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains



She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle.



Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders. https://t.co/hy3KvJwUUo pic.twitter.com/4TXjZ0SJJ3 — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 12, 2026

Another user criticised the lack of attention to detail, writing, "It's really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters. Athiya Shetty shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar ji while mourning Asha Bhosle ji is not just a small mistake, it shows a lack of attention. The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such moments. Just post a simple condolence message if your basic knowledge is zero."

It's really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters.



Athiya Shetty shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar ji while mourning Asha Bhosle ji is not just a small mistake, it shows a lack of attention.



The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such… pic.twitter.com/cEHXaXYoMh — अंकुश (@ankushtweets) April 12, 2026

A third comment read, "Athiya Shetty daughter of Sunil Shetty mistakenly posted Lata Mangeshkar's photo instead of Asha Bhosle after the news of Asha Bhosle's passing. truly embarrassing."

Athiya Shetty daughter of Sunil Shetty mistakenly posted Lata Mangeshkar's photo instead of Asha Bhosle after the news of Asha Bhosle's passing. truly embarrassing 😭 pic.twitter.com/KQFOuulnoD — r (@bekhayalime) April 12, 2026

Doctor Confirms Cause Of Death

Doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

ALSO READ: When Asha Bhosle Spoke About 'Abusive' First Marriage: "I Was Asked To Leave House When I Was Pregnant"