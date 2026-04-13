When Asha Bhosle Said She Liked Sunidhi Chauhan: 'Everyone Else Copies Lataji, She Doesn't'

Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday following multi-organ failure. She was 92. Spanning a career of eight decades, Asha Bhosle sang 12,000 songs across 20 languages. In popular perception, Sunidhi Chauhan is often called the worthy successor of the Asha Bhosle gharana, as she has sung songs ranging from melody to hip-hop and peppy numbers.

Coincidentally, Asha Bhosle also liked Sunidhi's voice because she didn't try to "copy" her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

In a throwback interview, when Asha Bhosle was asked about her favourite contemporary singer, she took Sunidhi Chauhan's name.

"I like Sunidhi Chauhan. She can sing all kinds of songs. Very nice voice—she has a different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji; she doesn't. That sounds good to me," said Asha Bhosle back then.

Sunidhi Chauhan hasn't shared any obituary post for Asha Bhosle to date.

Celebrities across different walks of life—music, politics, films, sports—shared tributes for the legendary singer.

Asha Bhosle's body was taken to her Lower Parel home on Sunday evening. People can pay their last respects to the singer at 11 a.m. today at her residence. The body will be kept at her home until 3 p.m.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend Asha Bhosle's funeral at the city's Shivaji Park.

Sachin Tendulkar, with wife Anjali, Tabu, Asha Parekh, and Anuradha Padwal have arrived to pay their last respects at her home.

Full state honours for Asha Bhosle are currently underway.

Asha Bhosle Admitted to Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Sharing a health update, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).