How A Rs 500 Bet By RD Burman Led To An Asha Bhosle Vs Rafi Face-Off

Teesri Manzil, starring Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Prem Nath, Helen, Prem Chopra, and Salim Khan, was a blockbuster hit in 1966. But more than the film, people remember Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh dancing to Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera.

Even today, older generations dance to this song during sangeet ceremonies at weddings, and it continues to rule Bollywood and retro-themed parties. While the world remembers it as an iconic song from the 1960s, the story behind its recording is equally fascinating.

When A Rs 500 Bet Led To An Asha Bhosle Vs Rafi Face-Off

Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, and its lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. During her appearance on an episode of Indian Idol, the late singer revealed that when RD Burman brought the song to her, she took four to five days to rehearse it.

She revealed that a part of the song - O aa aaja, aah aah - was difficult to sing. The next 4-5 days, she practised the song. Over the next four to five days, she practised rigorously. In fact, while singing in her car, she started panting so much that her driver thought she was unwell. He even offered to take her to the hospital.

While Asha Bhosle was giving everything to the song, RD Burman, fondly remembered as Pancham Da, and Nasir Khan placed a bet of Rs 500. While Burman backed Bhosle, Khan was on Rafi's side.

When RD Burman Bet Rs 500 On Asha Bhosle And Won

When it came time to record the song, Asha Bhosle said she was extremely nervous. In fact, Lata Mangeshkar stepped in to motivate her.

The singer later explained that Mohammed Rafi sang the challenging portion from his throat, while she sang it from her stomach. Guess who won? Everyone loved Asha Bhosle's version, and RD Burman won Rs 500.

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, due to multiple organ failure.

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