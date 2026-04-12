Asha Bhosle's Three Children And The Tragedies That Changed Her Life

A life in music brought Asha Bhosle immense fame, but her personal journey was marked by both deep love and heartbreaking loss.

Asha Bhosle's Children

Asha Bhosle had three children-Hemant, Varsha, and Anand-from her first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle.

Her eldest son, Hemant Bhosle, composed songs for films such as Dharam Shatru, Sansani: The Sensation, and Raja Jogi, and was also known for Kishore-Asha duets such as "Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai" from Anpadh.

Her daughter Varsha Bhosle chose a different path, working as a columnist for well-known publications. Meanwhile, her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, took charge of managing his mother's professional commitments.

Two Personal Losses

Despite her success, Asha Bhosle endured the pain of losing two of her children. Varsha died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 56. A few years later, in 2015, Hemant died after battling cancer.

These tragedies came after an already difficult early phase in her personal life. At just 16, she had married Ganpatrao against her family's wishes, but the relationship turned troubled. After facing mistreatment from her in-laws, she returned to her maternal home with her children while pregnant with her third child. The couple eventually separated in 1960.

About Her Family

Born into the renowned Mangeshkar family, Asha was the daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti. After her father's death when she was nine, the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and later Mumbai, where she and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began working in films to support the household.

Her siblings, including Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, also contributed to India's rich musical heritage.

Years after her first marriage ended, Asha found companionship again with legendary composer RD Burman, forming one of Bollywood's most iconic singer-composer partnerships. Though they had no children together, their creative bond defined an era.

Her family today extends to her grandchildren, including Chaitanya Bhosle and Zanai Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle Dies

Asha Bhosle is no more. The singer died on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection. She was shifted to the ICU last night.

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