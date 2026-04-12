PM Modi Condoles Asha Bhosle's Death: 'Her Voice Will Forever Echo In Our Lives'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tribute to the veteran singer.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world."

He added, "Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her."

"My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives," PM Modi concluded.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

Doctor Confirms Cause Of Death

Doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

The news of her death was also announced by Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar outside the hospital.

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, also confirmed the news and shared details about paying final respects. He said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence..."

About Asha Bhosle's Hospitalisation

The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.

She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Early on, folks boxed her into those super peppy dance tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she proved her versatility later with soulful ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical gem Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, for her 90th birthday, she skipped a quiet family gathering and jetted off to Dubai for a massive live concert instead.

"At 90, standing on stage for three hours belting out songs. I'm thrilled I can still do it," she shared with PTI before the show.

She added, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath). I've lived by that, given everything to music, survived tough times when I thought I couldn't go on-and here I am."

Then in 2024, she totally broke the Internet by performing Karan Aujla's banger Tauba Tauba at another Dubai gig, even nailing that viral dance step from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz.

She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.