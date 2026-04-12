What Asha Bhosle Leaves Behind: Rs 250-Crore Empire, Rs 100-Crore Properties, A Restaurant Chain

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday. She was 92. Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music.

Beyond her unparalleled contribution to cinema, the veteran singer also built a substantial financial legacy over a career spanning several decades.

Estimated Net Worth

According to OneIndia, Asha Bhosle had an estimated net worth of Rs 200-250 crore. Her earnings were largely driven by her long and prolific career in the Indian music industry, where she recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages.

Career Earnings Over Decades

Asha Bhosle began her journey at a time when playback singers were not paid royalties, especially in the early years of the industry.

Despite this, her extensive body of work ensured a consistent income.

Singing in a wide range of genres, from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop, she remained in demand across generations.

Her collaborations with leading composers and filmmakers resulted in some of Hindi cinema's most iconic songs, further strengthening her financial standing over time.

Business Ventures Beyond Music

Apart from her singing career, Asha Bhosle also explored her passion for food by launching an international restaurant chain called Asha's.

The brand, founded in Dubai in 2002, expanded across several countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom, with outlets in cities like Birmingham and Manchester.

Real Estate Holdings

Reports suggest that the singer owned properties worth approximately Rs 80-100 crore.

Her real estate portfolio included premium residential properties in Mumbai and Pune, along with a luxury apartment that she later sold.

Global Performances And Continued Popularity

Even in later years, Asha Bhosle remained active on the global stage, performing live in cities across Dubai, Trinidad, the United States, and Canada.

Asha Bhosle's Cause Of Death

The news of her death was announced by Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar outside the hospital.

Doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, also confirmed the news and shared details about paying final respects. He said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence..."

About Asha Bhosle's Hospitalisation

The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have turned 93 on September 8, 2026.

She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Early on, folks boxed her into those super peppy dance tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she proved her versatility later with soulful ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical gem Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, for her 90th birthday, she skipped a quiet family gathering and jetted off to Dubai for a massive live concert instead.

"At 90, standing on stage for three hours belting out songs. I'm thrilled I can still do it," she shared with PTI before the show.

She added, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath). I've lived by that, given everything to music, survived tough times when I thought I couldn't go on-and here I am."

Then in 2024, she totally broke the Internet by performing Karan Aujla's banger Tauba Tauba at another Dubai gig, even nailing that viral dance step from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz.

She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.