How Asha Bhosle's Iconic <i>Piya Tu</i> Became A <i>Dhurandhar</i> Superhit

"Monica, O My Darling" is the hook line of the iconic song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and RD Burman in 1971.

The veteran singer reportedly lent her voice to thousands of songs in more than 20 Indian languages. As the tributes poured in after she died in Mumbai, following her hospitalisation on April 11 due to a chest infection, fans could not help remembering her through the ghazals, pop songs, and duets she sang in her eight-decade-long career.

But one song in particular that remains a favourite across generations is Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, a song from Caravan, starring Asha Parekh, Jeetendra, and Aruna Irani. Since 1971, many remixes of the song have been made, and the Dhurandhar rendition is the latest superhit.

You would remember the song from the high-drama chase sequence in Dhurandhar, when Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) was saving Yalina (Sara Arjun) from the police after they raided a Lyari club.

But the story behind how Asha Bhosle first sang this song is more thrilling than the chase you witnessed in the Aditya Dhar-directed film.

How Asha Bhosle's Iconic Piya Tu Became A Dhurandhar Superhit

According to reports, Asha Bhosle agreed to sing Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, but she also had a complaint against RD Burman. She said that he was constantly assigning her bold songs, but the composer was sure that this one was going to be a hit, and he was right.

But the most interesting part about recording the song was the lyricist's reaction. When the veteran singer was recording it in the studio, lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri reportedly walked out. Why? He felt embarrassed by his own lyrics.

Apart from Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Asha Bhosle also sang Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Dum Maro Dum, which were considered controversial in their time, but today remain among her most remembered songs.

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026. In her long career, she not only sang iconic songs but also won several prestigious accolades. She held the record for seven Filmfare Awards for Best Playback Singer and was also a Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award honouree.

Also Read | Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 In Mumbai