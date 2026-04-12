Ram Gopal Varma Remembers Asha Bhosle With Her 'Thunderclap <i>Rangeela Re</i> That Shook Bollywood'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma paid an emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who died on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was suffering from "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection," as shared by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle in a post on X.

Taking to social media, Varma shed light on Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to Indian music and her unforgettable collaborations, especially in his films. Recalling her work in Rangeela and Company, he shared a deeply personal note celebrating her legacy.

RGV's Post

He began his post by expressing his grief and admiration: "Today, on the passing of my all time favourite singer, the legendary Asha Bhosle ji , I find myself reflecting deeply. In Rangeela , it's Rahman who obviously composed the music , but it was Asha ji's voice that infused it with an immortal soul and raw, youthful fire."

Praising one of her most iconic songs, he added, "Rangeela Re wasn't just a song, it was a thunderclap that shook Bollywood. @urmilamataondkar 's electrifying moves on the raw, pulsating streets of Mumbai fused seamlessly with Asha ji's playful sensuality, mischievous energy, and unimaginable vocal range, creating pure cinematic magic that redefined the film music's rebellious spirit."

Recalling his experience of working with her, Varma wrote, "I remember her walking into the studio with the poise of a queen, yet carrying the wide eyed child like curiosity of a newcomer hungry to experiment with a New Age music director like Rahman. One take, a small adjustment in phrasing or emotion, and the magic flowed like a torrential storm."

Today, on the passing of my all time favourite singer, the legendary Asha Bhosle ji , I find myself reflecting deeply

In Rangeela , it's Rahman who obviously composed the music , but it was Asha ji's voice that infused it with an immortal soul and raw, youthful fire.

“Rangeela… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2026

Highlighting another milestone, he said, "Coincidentally, today marks the 24th anniversary of her track Khallas from my film Company, shot on the fiery @IshaKonnects . That ultra seductive, high octane number, with its thumping rhythm along with Asha ji's commanding voice became a quintessential item song that still pulses with undefined energy."

Summing up her legacy, he noted, "Asha ji wasn't just a singer , she was the heartbeat of an entire era, her voice flowing like a river through generations, bridging classical roots with modern beats across multiple languages and diverse emotions. From sensuality to soul stirring depth, she captured the complete full spectrum of human feeling like no one else ever."

Paying tribute, RGV concluded his post, "Rest in power Asha ji, You might have moved on to another place , but your music will remain here forever."



The legendary singer would have turned 93 on September 8, this year.