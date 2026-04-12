'Magnificent' Asha Bhosle Sang For Tanuja And Her Daughter Kajol, 26 Years Apart

One voice. Two brilliant actresses from two generations. A string of timeless classics.

Asha Bhosle was one of those rare artistes who lent her voice to film veteran Tanuja (81) and her elder daughter Kajol (51) in their respective films. For Tanuja, Asha Bhosle first sang in the 1966 film Daadi Maa. Twenty‑six years later, in Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi (1992), Asha was the voice of a 17‑year‑old debutant, Kajol.

Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday due to multi‑organ failure. Tributes are pouring in. Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, whose childhoods were shaped by their ‘Asha Tai', shared emotionally loaded messages for the legendary singer.

Kajol On Asha Bhosle

Sharing her lived‑experience of seeing Asha Bhosle record, Kajol wrote: “Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend… as a singer, as a persona and as a human being. I loved everything about her—from her love of life, food and sense of humour, and of course her first love… her singing! She always had a personality in the songs she sang, and we as actors were always coming up short trying to give to camera what she could express in her voice.

"I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released. I was 19 and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film. I told her then that if I could bring one‑tenth of what she gave the song, I would be a great actor. The only word that comes to mind to describe her is magnificent. Now and forever! RIP @asha.bhosle… you will forever be Ashatai to us.”

When Asha Bhosle Was Kajol's Voice

Asha Bhosle sang Dekh Ke Yeh Roomal and Aa Khel Khelen Hum with Kumar Sanu for Kajol's debut film Bekhudi (1992). The music was composed by Nadeem–Shravan for the film.

In 1995, Kajol and Asha Bhosle's collaboration was frozen in eternity, thanks to Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main did not only capture the free spirit of Simran; it became a song of stepping beyond boundaries for Indian ‘sanskari' women, who wanted to taste life once beyond patriarchal control.

In 1998, Asha Bhosle lent her voice to Kajol once more for the song Ajnabi Mujhko Itna Bata. Composed by Jatin–Lalit, the song was from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, co‑starring Ajay Devgn.

What Tanishaa Mukerji Wrote About Asha Bhosle

Tanishaa Mukerji shared a throwback gem featuring Asha Bhosle, Tanuja, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai, and herself.

The caption read: “Deeply saddened to hear about the legendary, phenomenal voice of India, Asha Bhosle ji, having left us. It is beyond anybody's explanation what an impact she made not only on our lives but on a personal level. The songs she sang for both my mother and my sister will live forever in our memories. They have shaped so much of my childhood and my life. It is beyond any explanation what this feeling is… to have lost such a special, special soul as her. My condolences to the family and to India for having lost such a brilliant voice.”

When Asha Bhosle Was Tanuja's Voice

Asha Bhosle first sang for Tanuja in the 1966 film Daadi Maa. The classic, cheerful song was Maine Aur Kya Kiya Balam.

The second collaboration was Koi Kehde Kehde from Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966); it is touted as a high‑energy track.

Baag Mein Kali Khili (Chand Aur Suraj, 1965) and Tu Auron Ki Kyu Ho Gayi with Kishore Kumar from Ek Bar Mooskura Do (1972) are some of the memorable hits that Asha Bhosle sang for Tanuja.

In 1967, Asha Bhosle toyed with sensuality with the iconic Raat Akeli Hai Bujh Gaye Diye from Jewel Thief (1967), picturised on Tanuja.

The collaboration continued with Dekho Idhar Bhi Jane Tamanna (duet with Usha Mangeshkar) from Imtihan and Bagh Mein Kali Khili.

The special bond between Asha Bhosle, Tanuja, Kajol and Tanishaa continued off screen till her death.

Awards and Legacy

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).