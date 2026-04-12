'World Has Lost An Era With Asha Bhosle's Death': India Pays Tributes To Playback Legend

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who mesmerised generations of music lovers with her evergreen and versatile voice, died. She was 92.

Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her death and said, "She is no more. Her last rites will be held at 4 P.M. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai."

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote on X that the veteran singer had been admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

Celeb Tributes

Jubin Nautiyal wrote a long note, "The voice that once turned silence into soul… has now become silence itself. With the passing of Asha Bhosle, the world hasn't just lost a singer — it has lost an era, a feeling, a heartbeat that lived inside millions of songs. Her voice wasn't just heard… it was felt — in heartbreak, in love, in longing, in celebration. Generations didn't just grow up listening to her, they grew up feeling through her. Today, the melodies feel heavier. The silence feels louder. But legends like her don't leave… they echo. In every note, in every memory, in every heart that ever found comfort in her songs.Rest in eternal music.Prayers to Family. Har Har Mahadev."

Jr NTR took to X and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji's passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji's passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest… pic.twitter.com/U81F2NBBeD — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 12, 2026

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering Asha Bhosle. He wrote, "APKI GOAD MEIN SAR RAKHKAR JAB YE TASVEER LEE THI TAB NAHI SOCHA THA KI YE MERI SABSE ANMOL DHAROHAR BAN JAYEGI AAYI AAP ISS DUNIYA KO APNI SUNDAR AAWAAZ SE SAJAA KE CHALI GAYI .. HAMESHA KE LIYE .. WILL MISS U FOREVER Aayiiii."

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Asha Bhosle in her Instagram stories with a broken heart emoji.

Instagram/Neetu Kapoor

Designer Rahul Mishra wrote, "Sitare Jhilmila rahe hai...Rest in peace Asha Ji."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha ji's demise. Unki surili awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om shanti."

Instagram/Akshay Kumar

Karan Johar wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."

Hema Malini wrote, "Asha Tai no more! I just can't believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving. It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!"

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.

She kicked off her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Early on, folks boxed her into those super peppy dance tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she proved her versatility later with soulful ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical gem Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, for her 90th birthday, she skipped a quiet family gathering and jetted off to Dubai for a massive live concert instead.

"At 90, standing on stage for three hours belting out songs. I'm thrilled I can still do it," she shared with PTI before the show.

She added, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath). I've lived by that, given everything to music, survived tough times when I thought I couldn't go on-and here I am."

Then in 2024, she totally broke the Internet by performing Karan Aujla's banger Tauba Tauba at another Dubai gig, even nailing that viral dance step from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz.

She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.