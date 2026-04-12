When Rekha Credited Asha Bhosle For <i>Umrao Jaan</i>: "Whatever You Saw Was Because Of Her"

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is no more. She breathed her last on Sunday, April 12, prompting fans to revisit some of the most memorable moments celebrating her legacy.

Among them is actor Rekha's emotional tribute at the Yash Chopra Memorial Awards in 2018.

At the event held in Mumbai, Asha Bhosle was honoured for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

While several prominent names spoke about her influence, Rekha's speech stood out for its deeply personal tone.

What Did Rekha Say About Asha Bhosle?

Reflecting on her bond with the singer and her association with the Mangeshkar family, Rekha said, "She is an integral part of me, that's what I believe, but I didn't know that when I was a child. When I came into the industry and when she started singing for me, that's when I realised this is what it means to be part of somebody so beautiful."

She further expressed her admiration, adding, "I don't have any words to express my love and gratitude towards her. What can I say about you that you already don't know? Alfaaz main zyada bayaan nahin kar sakti (I cannot express much in words) par aap jaanti hai na main aapke liye kya mehsoos karti hoon (but you know what I feel for you). Lekin kabhi-kabhi jisko pyaar karte hain, bolna zaroori hota hai (but sometimes it is important to say it to those we love). Main jisko pyaar karti hoon usse bahut duur bhaagti hoon (I run far away from the person I love), aur jisko main bahut zyada pyaar karti hoon usse main koson duur bhaagti hoon (and from the one I love deeply, I run miles away)."

Rekha Credits Asha Bhosle For Umrao Jaan

During her speech, Rekha also recalled an earlier encounter with Asha Bhosle at a gathering hosted by Raj Kapoor. She shared that the singer had guided her during the making of Umrao Jaan, for which Asha Bhosle had lent her voice.

"When I was shooting for Dil Cheez Kya Hai or In Aankhon Ki Masti, that time I was only remembering the instructions of Asha tai. So, whatever you have seen of me in that film is all because of her," Rekha said.

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, Umrao Jaan remains a landmark film in Indian cinema. The film not only elevated Rekha's performance but also marked a significant milestone in Asha Bhosle's career, earning her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Initially brought on board for just one song, Asha Bhosle reportedly immersed herself deeply into the character after reading the original Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, eventually recording all the tracks for the film.

The music went on to become iconic, further cementing her legacy as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated voices.