Gautam Adani Remembers Asha Bhosle: 'India's Heart Was Never Ready To Let Her Go'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92. Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her death. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, paid his last respects to the iconic singer.

Gautam Adani Remembers Asha Bhosle

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “ ‘अभी न जाओ छोड़ कर, कि दिल अभी भरा नहीं …' (Abhi na jao chhod kar ke dil abhi bhara nahi). India's heart was never ready to let Asha ji go. She leaves behind an immortal legacy that will echo across homes, memories and generations. Rest in peace, Asha ji. Your melody is eternal. ॐ शांति। (Om Shanti).”



“अभी न जाओ छोड़ कर, कि दिल अभी भरा नहीं ...”

India's heart was never ready to let Asha ji go. She leaves behind an immortal legacy that will echo across homes, memories and generations.

Rest in peace, Asha ji. Your melody is eternal.

ॐ शांति।🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1avRUU9KFZ — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle Admitted To Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Sharing a health update, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote last night, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).



Also Read: When Asha Bhosle Said 'Reality Shows Don't Create Playback Singers': "It Takes A Lot"