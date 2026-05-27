Jackie Shroff Reacts To Son Tiger Shroff's Back-To-Back Box Office Failures: 'Some Things Are Not In Your Hands'

Jackie Shroff is standing by his son, Tiger Shroff, amid the actor's recent box office struggles.

In a recent chat with Mid-day, Jackie spoke candidly about the unpredictable nature of the film industry and how success can never truly be guaranteed, no matter how hard an actor works.

Jackie Shroff's Reaction

Reflecting on Tiger's recent setbacks, Jackie said, "Life is such that these things are not in our hands. You have to work hard. Sometimes you will get results, and other times you won't."

The actor added that every performer eventually goes through highs and lows in their career, and Tiger understands that reality well. Jackie shared, "We are actors, we have to go through everything. Tiger knows it. He says, 'I will work sincerely. The rest is up to the audience.' That [approach] is fantastic. He will be okay."

Tiger Shroff And His Recent Films

Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film turned out to be a commercial success and instantly established Tiger as a promising new-age action hero.

His martial arts skills, dance moves, and fitness-focused image helped him build a massive fan following among younger audiences.

Over the years, Tiger headlined several action entertainers, including the Baaghi franchise. He also delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with War alongside Hrithik Roshan.

However, the actor has struggled to recreate the same success lately. Films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Baaghi 4 failed to perform well commercially. His last major box office success remains Baaghi 3.

Tiger will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta.

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