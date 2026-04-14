Viral Video: Jackie Shroff Snaps At Paps For Tone-Deaf Question At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

Several celebrities gathered at Asha Bhosle's residence on Monday morning to pay their last respects. Among those who arrived was actor Jackie Shroff, who appeared visibly shaken as he joined others in mourning the loss.

However, an uncomfortable moment unfolded outside the residence when paparazzi attempted to question the actor about his reaction to Asha Bhosle's death.

Their line of questioning did not sit well with Jackie, who quickly lost patience and called out what he deemed insensitive behaviour.

Upon being asked how he felt about the loss, Jackie Shroff responded sharply, saying, "Kasa vatnar, konachi aai geli tar? Aamchi aai geli hai. Kasa vatel manje, tera bolne ka matlab hai, kesa lagta hai maa kisi ki gayi to kesa lagta hai. (How would it feel if someone's mother dies? Our mother is gone. What do you mean by asking how it feels? How does it feel when someone loses their mother?)"

The actor, still visibly upset, shut down the conversation and urged them to be more mindful. He added, "That's it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things; let it be, brother, go home."

Asha Bhosle died due to multi-organ failure on April 12. She was 92.

About Asha Bhosle

Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age. She made her debut in 1943 with the Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Over the decades, she built an unparalleled legacy, delivering timeless hits across genres. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

From the energetic Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum to the soulful Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the evergreen Chura Liya Hai Tumne, her versatility knew no bounds.

She was also a recipient of two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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