Watch: Ranveer Singh Consoles Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle's Funeral In Mumbai

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's death has left the nation in deep mourning. She died on April 12 at the age of 92. On Monday, several celebrities gathered at her Mumbai residence to pay their final respects.

Amid the sombre atmosphere, an emotional moment unfolded as actor Ranveer Singh was seen consoling Asha Bhosle's grieving granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who broke down in tears near her grandmother's casket.

As Zanai stood near her grandmother's body, she appeared inconsolable. Ranveer stepped in to offer support, hugging her and trying to calm her as she wept.

State Honours And Final Farewell At Shivaji Park

Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

Her last rites were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle. The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of mourners, including prominent names from the film and music industry such as Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, and Jackie Shroff.

Singers Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale paid a musical tribute minutes before bidding her a final goodbye.

Senior political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, were also present to pay their respects.

About Asha Bhosle

Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age. She made her debut in 1943 with the Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Over the decades, she built an unparalleled legacy, delivering timeless hits across genres. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

From the energetic Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum to the soulful Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the evergreen Chura Liya Hai Tumne, her versatility knew no bounds.

She was also a recipient of two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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