Months Before Her Death, Asha Bhosle Gifted Tabu A Guitar She 'Will Hold On To For Life'

Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian singer who had sung over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages and earned numerous prestigious honours, died on April 12, 2026. According to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted on April 11, 2026, due to a chest infection, she died of multiple organ failure.

There is a saying - legends never die, they live forever through their legacy. Asha Bhosle's legacy was not just her songs but also her humility and grace. A few days ago, Tabu shared a memory of receiving a gift from the singer on her birthday in November 2025.

Months Before Her Death, Asha Bhosle Gifted Tabu A Guitar

Taking to her Instagram, Tabu wrote how she will always cherish the guitar that Asha Bhosle gifted to her. "Tell me of your most memorable days.. Tell me of the moments you will never forget. Tell me what moves you the most.. Tell me of your most prized possessions," read the caption.

Remembering her birthday, she shared, "It was my birthday in November, and there it was, through my door.. this beauty.. this guitar.. Ashaji's gift to me. Words could never hold the gratitude I feel."

Expressing her admiration for the singer, she said, "I love and admire you more than I can say Asha ji."

"Through your songs we felt love and longing..pain and passion.. I will hold on to this for life, and someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this," the actor wrote, concluding her post.

Tabu also shared a carousel of pictures, sitting with Asha Bhosle and smiling while holding her prized possession.

Also Read | How Asha Bhosle And RD Burman Gave India A Music Partnership For The Ages