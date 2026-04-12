When Asha Bhosle Said 'Reality Shows Don't Create Playback Singers': "It Takes A Lot"

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92.

Over the years, she often spoke about the changing landscape of the industry. In one such earlier interaction in 2022, she shared her views on reality shows, playback singing and the evolution of music.

'It Takes A Lot To Be A Playback Singer'

Speaking to reporters during an event in Kolkata, Asha Bhosle said that while music reality shows help discover talented singers, they do not necessarily produce playback artists.

She said, "I think good singers come out from those shows but not playback singers. I think reality shows give them a platform to do stage shows but not playback singing.

"It takes a lot to become a playback singer. Playback singers are a different lot and their brains function in a different way," she told the media.

Background

The singer was in Kolkata during that time for the launch of the Bengali album Pancham Tumi Kothay, a tribute to late composer Rahul Dev Burman, also known as Pancham da.

Released by Saregama, the album featured eight songs originally sung by him and re-recorded by Asha Bhosle as a Durga Puja special.

Over her decades-long career, Asha Bhosle lent her voice to generations of actors, from the black-and-white era stars like Madhubala, Helen and Asha Parekh to contemporary actors such as Urmila Matondkar and Kareena Kapoor.

Some of her most iconic songs include Aaiye Meherbaan, Jaaiye Aap Kahan, Raat Akeli Hai, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Dum Maaro Dum, Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Yayi Re Yayi Re.

Even in her later years, the singer continued to perform live across the world, including a packed concert in Paris earlier that year.