Watch: Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance At Arjun Tendulkar's Mumbai Wedding Goes Viral

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle made her last public appearance at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, in Mumbai last month, where she was seen smiling and blessing the newlyweds.

The ceremony, held on March 5 at The St. Regis Mumbai, saw her dressed in a white saree.

She posed for photographs at the venue's entrance, complementing her look with minimal accessories and a flower clip, according to videos circulating online.

Asha Bhosle arrives at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/XFSLy5vGwW — bolly window (@BollyWindow) March 6, 2026

Asha Bhosle died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11.

Doctor Confirms Cause Of Death

Doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, also confirmed the news and shared details about paying final respects. He said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence..."

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle began her singing career way back in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Early on, folks boxed her into those super peppy dance tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she proved her versatility later with soulful ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical gem Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

ALSO READ: 80 Years, 20 Languages, 12,000 Songs: Asha Bhosle Was India's Love Language