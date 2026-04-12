The Story Of <i>Saaz</i>, The Film 'Inspired' By Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar's 'Rivalry'

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were not just singers; their timeless songs made the nation croon to their voices for eons, and shall continue to do so long after they are gone.

Asha Bhosle died on April 11 at the age of 92. But she has left behind a lasting legacy. She started working with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar at just the age of 9 after their father's death. And at the age of 10, she debuted with the song Chala Chala Nav Bala for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. While Lata Mangeshkar was already a well-established name, known as the Nightingale of India, Asha Bhosle was just struggling to find her footing.

Murmurs about sibling rivalry had been rife for years as the two sisters gained fame and recognition, but neither of them spoke about it.

Asha Bhosle had once said, "People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water. I remember, sometimes both of us would be at a function and some industry types would ignore me and interact only with her, as if to prove their loyalty. Later, Didi and I would have a good laugh."

Saaz: The Plot Thickens

Sai Paranjpye's musical drama Saaz (1998) is considered to be inspired by the speculation and relentless comparisons that led to the buzz of a persisting sibling rivalry between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Led by Shabana Azmi and Aruna Irani, the film explored the personal and professional challenges that the two sisters combatted.

Aruna Irani portrayed the character of Lata Mangeshkar while Shabana Azmi played the younger sister.

The plot highlighted the journey of the younger sister trying to veer away from the shadow of the elder sister. "It's not true at all. To have two women in long plaits, take a couple of incidents and exaggerate them into a three-hour film is such a waste of time," Asha Bhosle had said.

Saaz is often interpreted as a biopic, but the makers clarified that it was only the premise of two sisters with gifted voices carving their niche in the industry, implemented as a fictionalised story.

Zakir Hussain played the role of Rahul Dev Burman, the legendary music composer who Asha Bhosle was married to.

The film certainly led to controversies, for the resemblance it bore to the simmering tension between the two sisters.

About The Sisters

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar sang together for songs such as Main Chali Main Chali (Padosan, 1968) and Chhap Tilak Sab (Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, 1978).

Speaking of how she felt about singing with her elder sister, Asha Bhosle had once said in an interview, "Whenever I used to record with Didi, I had to be extremely conscious. I had to be prepared for what different thing she might add to the song. We had a habit of adding our own touch to the songs we sang, so I used to worry about what new element she would bring. There was a pressure to make an equally strong attempt at adding something new, to leave my mark."

On competition, the singer had said, "There was definitely competition between us. It was a healthy one. This competition enhanced our songs."

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11, as the veteran singer had been hospitalised following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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