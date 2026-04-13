Asha Bhosle's Last Wish, Like Her Life, Was Also About Music

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. The legendary singer had once spoken about her final wish.



Appearing on the podcast Couple of Things, hosted by actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, she said she hoped to spend her last moments doing what she loved most - singing.

Asha Bhosle's Last Wish

Asha Bhosle said, "Meri khud ki iccha aisi hai ki gaate gaate hi main chali jau. Yehi meri iccha hai. Abhi mujhe seekhne ka kuch nahi hai. Gaana meri life hai. Bachpan se gaya hai. 3 saal se classical, Baba ka sikhaya. Puri life usmein chali gayi hai. (My only wish is to die singing. That's my last wish. I don't have anything left to learn. Singing is my life. I have been doing that since the age of 3 with my father. I spent my entire life doing that)."

She further added, "Film line mein 82 years ho gaye hain. Abhi jaake yeh iccha hai ki gaate gaate mera dum nikle. Mujhe sabse zyada khushi hogi ki main gaate gaate hi jaun (It's been 82 years in the film industry. Now, all I want is to die singing. I will be happiest if I keep singing till my last breath)."

Asha Bhosle's Family

Asha Bhosle had three children - Hemant, Varsha, and Anand - from her first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle.

Her eldest son, Hemant Bhosle, worked as a music composer for films such as Dharam Shatru, Sansani: The Sensation, and Raja Jogi. He was also known for popular duets sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, including Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai from Anpadh.

Her daughter, Varsha Bhosle, pursued a different career and worked as a columnist for several publications. Her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, went on to manage his mother's professional work.

Asha Bhosle faced personal losses in her life. Varsha died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 56. In 2015, Hemant died after battling cancer.

These losses came after a difficult early phase in her personal life. She married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16 against her family's wishes, but the marriage later turned troubled. Following issues with her in-laws, she returned to her maternal home with her children while pregnant with her third child. The couple eventually separated in 1960.

Years later, she found companionship with music composer RD Burman. The two shared a strong personal and professional bond and became one of Hindi cinema's most well-known singer-composer pairs. They did not have children together.

Her family now includes her grandchildren, among them Chaitanya Bhosle and Zanai Bhosle.