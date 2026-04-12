Asha Bhosle's Body Taken To Mumbai Home From Breach Candy, Funeral Tomorrow

Asha Bhosle's body was taken to her Lower Parel home in Mumbai on Sunday evening after the legendary singer died at the Breach Candy Hospital following multiple organ failure. She was 92.

A car ferrying the music icon's body left the hospital for her residence Casa Grande around 4.30 pm and reached the location in the South Mumbai's upscale neighbourhood at 4.45 pm.

Asha Bhosle's body will be kept at her home overnight till 3 pm tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details about paying final respects. He said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 am, people can pay their last respects at her residence..."

The funeral will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle was rushed to the hospital on Saturday at 9 pm.

On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed the news of her hospitalisation through a post on X.

Contrary to reports of cardiac arrest, Zanai Bhosle said that Asha Bhosle was admitted to hospital following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," Zanai Bhosle wrote on X.

Celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Shreya Ghoshal, and AR Rahman, paid rich tribute to the late singer on social media.

A two-time National Award winner, Asha Bhosle was also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008).

Also Read | 80 Years, 20 Languages, 12,000 Songs: Asha Bhosle Was India's Love Language