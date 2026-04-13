Asha Bhosle To Be Cremated With Full State Honours In Mumbai Today

Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai today. A police parade contingent has already reached her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, to pay its final salute. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm.

Bhosle's body has been brought out to the lobby of her building, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where members of the public can pay their last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will arrive in Dadar to attend her funeral. The chief minister also paid tribute to Asha Bhosle at her residence last evening after her body was brought from Breach Candy Hospital, where she died.

Asha Bhosle Admitted To Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Sharing a health update, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, wrote: "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering from a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. He said: "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She is known for iconic songs such as Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).



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