British Band <i>Gorillaz</i> Remembers Asha Bhosle With An RD Burman Memory

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12, leaving behind an everlasting legacy. What caught the internet's attention was Asha Bhosle's last song and a final collaboration now featured on British virtual band Gorillaz's ninth studio album, The Mountain. The song, titled The Shadowy Light, was released on February 27, 2026. It was also the subject of Asha Bhosle's final Instagram post.

Earlier today, Damon Albarn-co-creator, music composer and contributor to the virtual band Gorillaz-took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Asha Bhosle.

He wrote, "Asha Bhosle was someone I had admired from afar for many years. Her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood. I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91. The memory of sitting cross-legged, playing R. D. Burman's harmonium while she sang, will stay with me forever. I send my deepest condolences to her lovely family. Asha, you had the voice of an angel. We love you. -Damon Albarn."

About Asha Bhosle's Last Post

In the post, Asha Bhosle wrote, "The song The Shadowy Light holds deep meaning for me. Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river, the Ganges, and closely observing what I saw, I understood the meaning of life-who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth."

She added, "On The Shadowy Light, my crossing this deep river signifies my life's journey-my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian. The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life, and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete. I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom), wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune."

"Therefore, I shall become one of those sounds, which shall eventually become a musical note in a beautiful song that will be heard by several generations for thousands of years. This freedom to become one with nature is what awaits me on the other side of the river," she concluded.

About Gorillaz

Led by Damon Albarn who put up a tribute for Asha Bhosle, Gorillaz is popular for its cross-genre and cross-cultural projects. They turned their attention to India with their ninth studio album The Mountain, and recorded it across India, ranging from Mumbai, Delhi, to Rajasthan, and Varanasi.

Some of the other musicians who featured in it aside Asha Bhosle were itarist Anoushka Shankar, singer Asha Puthli, sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and flautist Ajay Prasanna.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle's Last Post On Social Media Has A Varanasi Connect