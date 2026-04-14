Zanai Bhosle Tries Lip-Syncing To Iconic Asha Bhosle Song, A Viral Video Follows

Zanai Bhosle was extremely close to her grandmother, the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who died on Sunday (April 12) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The following day, she was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium.

In several clips and pictures making the rounds, Zanai Bhosle was seen breaking down as she coped with the immense loss. She has now taken to Instagram to share a lovely video with Asha Bhosle and a long note accompanying it. In the video shared by Zanai Bhosle, she is seen trying to lip-sync as Asha Bhosle sings one of her biggest hits, Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan. Zanai's failed attempt leads to both of them breaking out into laughter; the memory is priceless indeed.

The Post

Zanai Bhosle's long emotional post along with the video was heartwarming.

She wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who's going to be waiting for me every day when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with?"

Furthermore, she expressed how everyone who feels the loss just like her should remember Asha Bhosle as the "definition of life and laughter."

She continued, "She's looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she's going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!!"

"I love you, Ashaai, and goodbye for now, my love. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again," concluded Zanai Bhosle.

Earlier today Zanai Bhosle took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with Asha Bhosle and wrote, "Goodbye my love, love of my life."

She shared another story of Asha Bhosle's body wrapped in the national flag as she was given state honours, and wrote, "So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love."

Celebrities At The Funeral

The biggest names in the film industry came to pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle yesterday. Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen heading in together at the crematorium.

Some other celebrities included AR Rahman, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Roshan, Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Seshadri, also seen at Asha Bhosle's Parel residence in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Vidya Balan were seen visiting Asha Bhosle's house on Sunday evening.

Asha Bhosle Songs

Some of her most iconic chartbusters include Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).

ALSO READ | Zanai Bhosle's First Post For 'Love Of Life' Asha Bhosle After Her Death: "She Has Seen It All From Above"