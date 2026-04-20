Video: Zanai Bhosle Cries Inconsolably During Asha Bhosle's <i>Asthi Visarjan</i> Rituals

After nine days following her death, Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai performed her Asthi Visarjan rituals in Varanasi. In a viral video, Zanai is seen crying inconsolably while performing the rituals.

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On April 13, she was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Zanai Remembers Asha Bhosle

Zanai has been sharing fond memories of her grandmother on social media over the last few days.

In a throwback video shared by Zanai, she and Asha Bhosle are seen vibing to the celebratory mood while watching a sea of people on a Mumbai street from their balcony. Zanai encapsulated the mood of her post with these words: "She would want us to celebrate just the way she celebrated life."

It was followed by a wholesome video where Zanai attempts to mimic the expressions from the Umrao Jaan song "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" as the veteran sings by her side.

An excerpt from the post read: "She's looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she's going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!

"I have lost the love of my life, and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way—and celebrate her life!!"

Celebrities Who Attended the Funeral

Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal marked their presence at the crematorium on Monday.

Music maestro AR Rahman, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Roshan, Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Seshadri paid their last respects to Asha Bhosle at her Parel home.

On Sunday, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Vidya Balan visited Asha Bhosle's house to pay their last respects.

The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Doctors later confirmed that she had been battling multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday.

Key Achievements

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).