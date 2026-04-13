Asha Bhosle's Last Post On Social Media Has A Varanasi Connect

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, leaving a void in the hearts of her fans. In the weeks before her death, Asha Bhosle featured in what would become her final musical collaboration. The song, titled The Shadowy Light, appears on British virtual band Gorillaz's ninth studio album, The Mountain, also known as Parvat, which was released on February 27, 2026. This also marked Asha Bhosle's final social media post, which was shared as part of her collaboration with Gorillaz.

About The Post

In the post, Asha Bhosle wrote, "The song The Shadowy Light holds deep meaning for me. Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river, the Ganges, and closely observing what I saw, I understood the meaning of life-who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth."

She added, "On The Shadowy Light, my crossing this deep river signifies my life's journey-my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian. The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life, and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete. I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom), wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune."

"Therefore, I shall become one of those sounds, which shall eventually become a musical note in a beautiful song that will be heard by several generations for thousands of years. This freedom to become one with nature is what awaits me on the other side of the river," she concluded.

About Gorillaz

Gorillaz, led by musician Damon Albarn, are known for their cross-genre and cross-cultural projects. With The Mountain, the band turned its focus to India. The album was recorded across several locations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Varanasi.

Alongside Asha Bhosle, the album features a diverse group of Indian musicians, including sitarist Anoushka Shankar, singer Asha Puthli, sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and flautist Ajay Prasanna.



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